'If You Give a Child a Book' fundraiser matching donations on Wednesday

"If You Give a Child a Book" is KSBY's annual fundraising drive to purchase new books for local students in Title I schools.

The number of books in a child's home is one of the greatest predictors of their success in school and beyond.

Last year, we raised enough money to provide books to kids at four Central Coast schools — Lillian Larsen, Oceano, Bonita, and Arellanes elementary schools.

This Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Scripps Howard Fund is matching up to $175,000 in community donations.

A donation of just $12 can help us purchase two books, but with the matching funds, your donation can go twice as far.

Click here to donate now and learn more about the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.