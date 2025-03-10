Monday Minute: Honoring women veterans, new businesses & big launches

Good morning, Central Coast! Are you feeling lucky? We are just one week away from St. Patrick's Day! This week's soggy forecastwill definitely help make our communities a little greener. Here are some of the top stories we’re tracking today:



New businesses coming to Los Osos: The city of Los Osos is looking to welcome new businesses as a five-unit building comes under new ownership. While the owners are negotiating a lease for the corner spot, two units remain available. Reporter Sophia Villalba has the full story.

Hundreds compete in Cal Poly March Triathlon: Lopez Lake was buzzing with energy as athletes took on the annual Cal Poly March Triathlon Series. Competitors tackled both a 19-mile sprint and a 31-mile Olympic course, with over 400 participants from across the country. The event has been entirely student-run since 1998.

NASA set for Vandenberg Launch... sonic booms expected: NASA is preparing for multiple launches out of Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight, with liftoff scheduled for 8:10 PM. The SPHEREx Mission will carry an observatory to study galaxies while also deploying four satellites to monitor the sun's outer atmosphere. Residents may hear a sonic boom or two as the launch takes place.

Six new businesses are moving into the SLO Ranch Farms marketplace in San Luis Obispo, including Palo Mesa Pizza, which just celebrated its one-week anniversary, and Baby Bear Biscuits, set to open in two weeks. The marketplace aims to create a walkable, community-focused space, blending local flavors and businesses with a nostalgic neighborhood feel. Other upcoming additions include Syync Studio, Paso Robles Brewing Company, Plant Ivy, and Vintage Cheese Company, whose owner says the marketplace aligns perfectly with their vision.

The first-ever Honoring Her Service: Women Veterans Celebration and Resource Fair was held at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, bringing together female veterans from across the Central Coast. Attendees learned about local resources, enjoyed a free lunch, and connected with others in the community. Organizers aimed to create a supportive network for women veterans and highlight services tailored specifically for them.

Santa Maria’s Knights of Columbus hosted their 12th annual St. Patrick’s Day Car Show, featuring over 200 classic vehicles, live music from Unfinished Business, and family-friendly activities. The event serves as a fundraiser, having raised over $45,000 for local scholarships and youth programs since its inception. This year’s show even included a unique first... a boat among the classic cars on display.