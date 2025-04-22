Morning Minute: A young hero, post office renamed, and local debate

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the top stories from Daybreak:



Post office renamed in Santa Maria: A Santa Maria post office is officially being renamed to honor longtime city leader Larry Lavagnino. The community came together for a dedication ceremony on Monday. Lavagnino, a Navy veteran, served six years on the city council and was mayor from 2002 to 2012. He's also a graduate of Santa Maria Union High School and Allan Hancock College.

Cowboy Cookies closes SLO location: After nearly a year in business, Cowboy Cookie and Ice Cream on Foothill Boulevard is closing its doors. Owner Shannon Millhollon says the decision is due to a lack of business. Fans of the sweet treats can still find Cowboy Cookie every Thursday at the downtown farmers market.

The San Luis Obispo County Division of Animal Services is urging cities like Morro Bay to adopt a uniform ordinance to simplify animal enforcement countywide, particularly regarding animal holding times. Currently, Morro Bay allows animals to be put up for adoption after three days if the owner is notified, or six days if not, a day shorter than the county’s standard. At a recent city council meeting, some residents, like Michelle Leicester, voiced concerns that the holding period is too short, advocating for a minimum of seven to ten days. While the city can’t override county law, officials discussed adding language to local code requiring a seven-day holding period as a symbolic move. Other discussed updates included microchipping requirements, regulations on feeding animals not on your property, and a new rule mandating drivers to assist or report if they hit a domestic animal.

Fencing has been installed at Morro Strand State Beach to protect the threatened western snowy plover during its nesting season, which runs through September. These birds, listed under the Endangered Species Act since 1993, often have camouflaged nests that are difficult to spot, making human and pet interference especially risky. While dogs are welcome at Morro Bay’s designated dog beach, they are not allowed on the Morro Strand side, as their presence can scare adult plovers and cause them to abandon nests. Violating the fence line can result in citations, and in 2023 alone, there were about 1,000 reports of people breaching these protected areas at nearby beaches.

A recent Lucia Mar Unified School District board meeting sparked heated debate over a transgender student athlete at Arroyo Grande High School, reflecting broader national tensions around transgender rights in sports. The student, who transitioned during her freshman year, now competes in track and field with the support of her parents and school officials. While her family describes a smooth and respectful process, some parents and students expressed concerns about her participation and use of girls’ facilities, citing privacy and safety. The district says it must comply with state and federal laws allowing students to participate based on gender identity. No formal complaints have been filed at the district level, but any school-level concerns are reportedly investigated.