Morning Minute: Energy plans paused, new homes open, fun ahead

Potential cuts to the arts: A debate over potential budget cuts is taking center stage, and students at Santa Barbara High School are voicing their concerns. Community reporter Juliet Lemar attended Santa Barbara Unified’s latest board meeting, where 11 theatre students silently protested budget cuts to school arts programs. The district is looking to reduce this year’s budget, but there’s no confirmation yet on how many cuts to teacher positions are expected.

Survey for some residents: Lompoc's Utility Conservation Division, along with the California Department of Water Resources, is asking residents to complete a residential home water survey. It's receiving responses from residents in all housing types and covers water fixtures, appliances, and landscapes. The deadline to complete the survey is July 31st, you can find the link here.

Sensorio launches a new installation: Famous for its popular walk-through light exhibit in Paso Robles featuring tens of thousands of lights Sensorio is launching what it calls FOSO today. FOSO stands for Fiber Optic Symphonic Orchestra and features 32 state-of-the-art columns of light set in a rotary structure with synchronized music playing. Tickets can be found on Sensorio's website: sensoriopaso.com.

Boo Boo Records is gearing up for a big celebration this Saturday for its annual Record Store Day. Owner Mike White says last year was the biggest day in the store’s 50-year history, and they're expecting another huge turnout. To handle the crowd, doors will open early at 8 A.M., with only 10 shoppers allowed in at a time. The event will feature hundreds of exclusive vinyl releases, live music, and screenprinting to mark the occasion. Boo Boo Records is located at 978 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo.

Vistra has withdrawn its proposal for a large battery storage facility at the old Morro Bay power plant but hasn’t ruled out seeking state approval instead. The city had paused new BESS projects with a two-year ban, but state approval is still possible. The project has sparked mixed reactions, some locals are relieved, while energy advocates say it's key to meeting California’s clean energy goals

A new supportive housing development has opened in Lompoc at Cypress Avenue and 7th Street, marking a major step forward in providing safe, affordable housing. The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, highlighting positive feedback from residents, local businesses, and law enforcement. The development includes modern amenities, community spaces, and services designed to promote stability and a sense of belonging.

