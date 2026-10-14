Help those in need! Season of Hope is back, collecting special toy and food donations

KSBY has teamed up with local food banks, toy agencies, fire departments, and sponsors to put together the largest community-wide food and toy drive on the Central Coast.

You can help make this holiday season brighter for those in need by joining us for the 15th annual Season of Hope from October 12 to December 11.

A special donation event is set to take place at Santa Maria Fire Station 1 (314 W. Cook) on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., where we will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items.

DONATE NOW HERE

Click the links below to find the nearest toy and food drop-off location:



This campaign is a KSBY News initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the Central Coast area and are tax-deductible.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

If you would like to be a recipient of Season of Hope, please contact a local agency listed below:

For Food and Toy Resources in San Luis Obispo County:



For Food and Toy Resources in Santa Barbara County:



On behalf of KSBY and all of the organizations we've teamed up with, thank you for helping those in need this holiday season!