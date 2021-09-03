Preliminary hearing for Paul, Ruben Flores on hold until next week

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores will resume next week.

People arrived at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Friday morning in anticipation of day 18 of the hearing, but were eventually told court would resume Tuesday. No reason for the cancellation on Friday was given.

The son and father are charged in connection with the death of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in May of 1996 after attending on off-campus party.

Witnesses say Paul, now 44, was the last person to be seen with the then college freshman.

On Thursday, two canine handlers with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office testified about searches done earlier this year at the home of Ruben, 80.

The court also heard testimony from a forensic specialist with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Next week, podcaster Chris Lambert is expected to take the stand on Tuesday when the judge will also hear an objection on a subpoena requiring Lambert to provide documents related to Kristin’s case.

The preliminary hearing, which began in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Aug. 2, is expected to last into at least next week.

Once complete, the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence against the two to move the case forward to trial.

Paul and Ruben were both arrested in April. Paul is charged with murder and is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. Ruben is charged with accessory and is currently out on bail.