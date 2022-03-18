California Mid-State Fair adds John Fogerty to summer concert line-up

American music legend John Fogerty is booked to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

"An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty" is scheduled for Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Fogerty is best known as a founding member and leader of the band Creedence Clearwater Revival. His hit songs, both as a solo artist and with CCR, include "Centerfield," "Proud Mary," "Susie Q," "Fortunate Son," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," among many others.

Tickets range in price from $45 to $520 for a table of eight. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25, online-only at MidStateFair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.