Search for Kyle Doan enters third month

Plans are in the works for additional law enforcement searches for Kyle Doan as weather conditions improve.

Sunday marks three months since the 5-year-old was swept away in floodwaters on his way to school in San Miguel.

The Doan family along with friends and volunteers have been conducting many private searches for Kyle, but rain and high water levels have halted those searches in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting for water levels to lower in order for their search crews, K9s and other equipment to access certain locations, but says they have been planning and preparing for additional searches.

Other searches on the ground and from the air along the Salinas River since January 9 have so far come up empty for the missing boy.