Private searches to resume again this weekend for Kyle Doan

Search efforts to find Kyle Doan will pick up again this weekend.

Plans for a private search last weekend involving Kyle’s parents and other volunteers had to be called off due to mud and rain.

While the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office continues to conduct periodic searches as conditions allow, Kyle’s parents, Brian and Lindsy Doan, have led private searches in an effort to find their son.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office Despite the forecast and rain at the end of this week, family and volunteers are going to continue searching for 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

Kyle, 5, was swept away in floodwaters the morning of Jan. 9 while on his way to school with his mother in San Miguel.

The Doans pushed to get access to areas previously blocked off or only accessible to authorities, writing a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom last month pleading for help from the state to remove legal barriers they said hampered private search efforts for their son.

A few days later, the family said they were told the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were lifting all restrictions in the search for Kyle.

Searches this Saturday and Sunday will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Orchard House, 9247 North River Road in San Miguel.

Organizers are encouraging those coming out to help to bring chainsaws or shovels to help with debris broken up by excavators.

The sheriff’s office tells KSBY it “supports any and all reasonable efforts in the ongoing search to locate Kyle and return him to his family. “