Beach cleanup volunteers needed, clam comeback, and more

Happy Monday, check out our stories from Daybreak:



Hearst Castle hiring guides: Hearst Castle is looking for new tour guides, and the deadline to apply is Thursday. Guide supervisor Deborah Ivy says each guide creates their own script, helping make every tour unique.

Hearst Castle is looking for new tour guides, and the deadline to apply is Thursday. Guide supervisor Deborah Ivy says each guide creates their own script, helping make every tour unique. Vandenberg heads to Ojai: Vandenberg Space Force Base is bringing its community speaker series to Ojai today. Attendees can learn about rocket launches, sonic boom research and the base's expanding role in space operations during the free event.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is bringing its community speaker series to Ojai today. Attendees can learn about rocket launches, sonic boom research and the base's expanding role in space operations during the free event. Buzzard returns to court: The Vandenberg Village mother accused of killing her daughter is due back in court today. A judge is expected to set a preliminary hearing date for Ashlee Buzzard, who has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail without bail.

Pismo clam populations are making a comeback on the Central Coast, with more legal-size clams being found along local beaches. However, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says some people are taking undersized clams or exceeding the legal limit of 10 clams per person. Officials are reminding clammers to follow regulations to help protect the species and avoid fines.

ECOSLO and community volunteers kicked off the summer beach cleanup season in Cayucos. Organizers say thousands of pounds of trash have been collected during previous cleanup efforts, helping protect marine life and local waterways. More cleanup events are planned throughout the summer, and volunteers are encouraged to participate.

The Santa Maria Elks Car Show celebrated its 30th anniversary, bringing together classic cars, vendors and community members for the annual event. Organizers say the show has become a long-standing tradition that attracts car enthusiasts from across the Central Coast. Proceeds from the event help support local charities and community programs.