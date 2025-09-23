Diaper drive, roundabout updates, and erosion concerns

Good morning, here are the top stories we are following today:



Murder charges filed : A 35-year-old Arroyo Grande man accused of stabbing an elderly couple, killing one of them, is set to appear in court today. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney has filed murder charges against Fritz Galen Schnoor. We’ll bring you updates from the hearing throughout the day.

Avila Beach Roundabout : The new roundabout on Avila Beach Drive is set to open Saturday, along with the Highway 101 exit. County officials say construction in the area will continue through early January, but the project remains on schedule.

Santa Barbara Diaper Drive: LEAP, Santa Barbara's only diaper bank, is collecting donations for families in need throughout September. Last year, they gathered more than 11,000 diapers and hope to break that record. Drop-off sites are located across the county, from Lompoc to Santa Barbara.

A former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate, Gaea Powell, is facing multiple felony charges related to election fraud, including filing false documents and perjury. Powell has chosen to represent herself in court, a move a judge approved after determining she could waive her right to an attorney. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from her 2022 mayoral campaign, and her trial is set for next year.

A student at Righetti High School in Santa Maria was arrested Monday afternoon after school staff reported potential marijuana use; during the incident deputies discovered the student had a loaded .22-caliber revolver and marijuana vapes in their backpack. The student failed to cooperate, a struggle ensued leaving a deputy with minor injuries, and the student has since been medically cleared and booked at the juvenile hall.

Some Morro Bay residents are raising alarm about erosion at Bayshore Bluffs Park, especially around the staircase used to access the water, they say the ground is crumbling and exposing footings. City officials acknowledge the issue, and a new city engineer is going to rescope the area to see what emergency repairs are possible. Permanent repair estimates are around $100,000, but those aren’t currently in the city budget

