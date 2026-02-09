Doctor shortage, deadly mushroom alert, and job market updates

Good morning, Central Coast! If you’re a Seahawks fan, you might have a little extra pep in your step today. Here’s what we’re following for you on Daybreak:



Highway 46 work may slow drivers: Commuters traveling on Highway 46 east of Cholame could see delays through tomorrow as crews switch traffic to a new alignment. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., traffic breaks, striping and other work are planned, with delays up to 15 minutes.

Stars arrive for Santa Barbara festival: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro will be honored tonight at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre. Community reporter Gianella Ghiglino will be there and joins us live on KSBY News at five and six.

New reports show weaker job market: Fresh data shows job openings are down and layoffs are climbing, with January cuts the highest to start a year since 2009, driven in part by tens of thousands of reductions at UPS and Amazon. ADP says private employers added just 22,000 jobs last month, with growth concentrated entirely in education and health services.

San Luis Obispo County and the broader Central Coast are facing a growing shortage of primary care doctors, making it harder for residents to get appointments or find new providers. Many people are delaying care or turning to emergency services, and emergency calls for medical issues have risen sharply. Doctors and lawmakers are now pushing for solutions like loan repayment and more residency programs to attract and retain physicians.

Health officials warn that toxic death cap mushrooms have spread across California following recent rainfall, increasing accidental poisonings because they look like safe edible varieties. Between mid-November and January, poison control identified dozens of hospitalized cases, including multiple deaths and liver transplants linked to the outbreak. Officials urge people not to eat wild mushrooms, watch children and pets outdoors, and seek immediate care if poisoning is suspected.

Community members gathered at the San Luis Obispo Grange Hall for a pancake breakfast ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to benefit the Woods Humane Society. Attendees enjoyed a classic breakfast for a suggested donation, with proceeds going to support dogs and cats in the shelter. Organizers and volunteers say the event brought people together to help a local non-profit they appreciate.