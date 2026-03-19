Family shelter grows, mental health hub, and fun events on the Central Coast

Happy Thursday! Check out these stories from Daybreak:



Councilman in court: A Lompoc city councilman is heading back to court after pleading not guilty to multiple fraud-related charges. Prosecutors say the case involves alleged misuse of city funds tied to a rebate program over several years.

A Lompoc city councilman is heading back to court after pleading not guilty to multiple fraud-related charges. Prosecutors say the case involves alleged misuse of city funds tied to a rebate program over several years. Highway 41 closure: A stretch of Highway 41 will shut down tonight for overnight repairs following a past rockslide. Drivers can take a detour, but officials warn to expect delays until the road reopens Friday morning.

A stretch of Highway 41 will shut down tonight for overnight repairs following a past rockslide. Drivers can take a detour, but officials warn to expect delays until the road reopens Friday morning. Interest rates hold steady: The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates unchanged for now, in a move many expected. Officials say inflation and global factors like tariffs and rising gas prices could affect future decisions.

ECHO in Atascadero is adding 30 new beds to better support families experiencing homelessness, helping meet a growing demand in the community. The expansion includes a new modular building designed to increase shelter capacity and services. Leaders say the project will help more families transition into stable, permanent housing.

A new Behavioral Wellness Service Center has opened in Lompoc to bring multiple mental health and support programs under one roof. The facility combines services like crisis care, substance use treatment, and outreach to improve coordination and access. Officials say this integrated approach will better support individuals and families in the community.

6 things to do: This weekend’s Central Coast lineup features a mix of activities like wine tasting, live entertainment, and community events. Options include unique experiences such as light shows, markets, and educational or cultural gatherings. Overall, there’s something for everyone, from relaxing outings to interactive events.