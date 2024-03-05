Are your fair tickets legit? Mid-State Fair CEO shares how to avoid falling for scams

For the past few years, the California Mid-State Fair has cautioned customers about scam concert tickets due to prior experience with fraudulent activity.

Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said last year, they saw scammers buying tickets with fraudulent credit cards.

She says tickets that are priced too high, sold before the official release date, or don’t reach your inbox at all are likely scams.

Bojorquez says the best way to avoid scams is to purchase tickets from the official Mid-State Fair website directly.

“This way, we can collect data. We can put as much restriction on the ticket-buying as possible so we can verify this is the person who’s buying, this is their card,” Bojorquez said.

Courtesy: CA Mid-State Fair

Those who buy their tickets elsewhere have less protection from scams.

“If you buy it from a third-party site and somebody steals your credit card, we might not be able to help you with that,” Bojorquez said.

Those who wish to resell their tickets can also do so on the fair's website.

“On our website, you can do a transfer and you can transfer tickets to another account,” Bojorquez said.