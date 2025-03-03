Keith Urban returning to the California Mid-State Fair this summer

Country music star Keith Urban is bringing his High and Alive World Tour to the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Urban will perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Thursday, July 24. He will be joined by special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins.

Tickets range in price from $65 to $160 and will be available for purchase on the fair’s website via Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 7.

Urban just released his 11th solo album, “High.” Over the years, he has earned four Grammy awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, and two People’s Choice Awards. Among his nearly two dozen #1 songs are the hits “Somebody Like You,” “Wasted Time,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “One Too Many,” and “Once in a Lifetime.”

Urban has performed at the fair several times; most recently in 2017.

This year’s California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.