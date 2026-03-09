San Luis Obispo's own Dasha to open for Old Dominion at California Mid-State Fair

Old Dominion is returning to the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The country music group is scheduled to perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Wednesday, July 15.

Tickets range in price from $70 to $120 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13. Tickets will be available online only at MidStateFair.com via Ticketmaster.

This will be Old Dominion’s third appearance at the Mid-State Fair, having performed previously in 2019 and 2022.

The band has been named the Academy of Country Music’s “Group of the Year” eight times and is known for hits including “One Man Band,” “Break Up With Him,” “Snapback,” and “Memory Lane.”

Opening for Old Dominion at the fair will be Annie Bosko and San Luis Obispo native Dasha.

Dasha’s breakout hit “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” went viral on TikTok and became one of the most-streamed country tracks of 2024. She has gone on to perform at Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, CMA Fest, the CMT Awards, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as well as her sold-out Dashville USA tour.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.