Ceremony celebrates completion of new San Luis Obispo County Probation Department building

San Luis Obispo County officials celebrated the grand opening Monday of the Probation Department's new building on Bishop Street.

Department officials say this marks a significant step in their ongoing commitment to promoting public safety.

"Our space and responsibility in the justice system has grown tremendously, our staffing has grown, the needs of our staff when it comes to training and hands-on working with justice-involved population we're responsible for has grown, so this new building is going to meet that need," said Tom Milder, Chief Probation Officer.

The 34,000-square-foot facility reportedly provides more training space and state-of-the-art technology, along with other upgrades.