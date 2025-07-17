Investigators identify Templeton Feed and Grain fire suspects

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people involved in the fire that destroyed the Templeton Feed and Grain building on July 4, officials reported on Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials say four juvenile males were involved, with one of them specifically starting the fire.

The Templeton Fire Department, which is the lead agency in the arson investigation, will now work with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to determine charges.

Templeton Fire officials have said that fireworks sparked the fire. At a community meeting on Tuesday, Chief Tom Peterson shared surveillance video from the night of the fire.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Templeton Feed and Grain building on July 4

Surveillance video shows firework thrown onto Templeton Feed and Grain building’s roof

In the video, a firework is seen being thrown onto the building before it explodes. At least one person can be seen running away from the area after the firework is thrown.

The fire burned for several days and the building’s two silos had to be demolished.

WATCH: Aerial view of demolished Templeton Feed and Grain silos

Aerial view of demolished Templeton Feed and Grain building

Representatives of the family-owned business have told KSBY News that they hope to return to the location in the future. For now, they are still manufacturing their signature feeds via another grain company and customers can purchase their products at Nature’s Touch Nursery and Harvest in Templeton.