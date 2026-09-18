Closing arguments underway in Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate election fraud trial

A woman who ran unsuccessfully for Arroyo Grande mayor in 2022 and 2024 is on trial, facing eight felony charges and one misdemeanor related to alleged election fraud.

Gaea Powell is charged with voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, and perjury. Prosecutors allege she falsely used an address within Arroyo Grande city limits to vote and run for office when she actually lived in an unincorporated area outside the city.

Powell, who is representing herself, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. She previously said she was unaware she was doing anything wrong and was led to believe she had the right to use the Arroyo Grande address.

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors reviewed evidence for the jury, including witness testimony, that they say proves beyond a reasonable doubt Powell is guilty of all charges.

Prosecutors asked the jury to consider, "what would a good faith mistake look like?"

Closing arguments will resume Friday morning, when Powell will have her chance to address the jury.