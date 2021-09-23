Family of Kristin Smart responds to case moving forward to trial

The family of Kristin Smart released a statement Thursday following the judge's ruling to move forward to a trial in the case against Paul and Ruben Flores.

The father and son duo are charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kristin Smart in 1996.

The statement from the Smart family reads in full:

"Yesterday (Wednesday) was a very good day and we want to take this opportunity to thank all of Kristin's supporters in San Luis Obispo and beyond. So many people have played such important roles over the past 25 years, and we are humbled by the amazing support and generosity we have received. We want to especially thank the District Attorney's Office for their relentless efforts."

"Our family has always known that this was going to be a long, difficult, and emotional journey. We are now one step closer to justice for Kristin. She - and all who have worked so hard toward this day - deserve nothing less."

Kristin Smart was last seen walking back to the dorms with Paul Flores after attending an off-campus party.

While her remains have never been found, Kristin was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested at their homes this past April, nearly 25 years after Kristin's disappearance.

Paul is charged with her murder. His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping hide Kristin's body.

Paul Flores has remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail since his arrest. Ruben is currently out on bail.

The judge's ruling to move forward with a trial came after a month and a half-long preliminary hearing.

Paul and Ruben Flores are scheduled to be arraigned on October 20.