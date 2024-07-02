Where to celebrate the 4th of July in SLO and Santa Barbara counties

In San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the 4th of July is widely celebrated with fireworks, music, parades, and events for the family. Residents and visitors can join in these celebrations along the Central Coast.

In SLO County:



PASO ROBLES - A 4th of July celebration will be held at Barney Schwartz Park this year from 2 to 10 p.m. Visitors can enjoy food trucks, live bands, a Family Fun Zone, and free RV parking. A fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. will close the night. RELATED: A look at the preps underway for the popular July 4th celebration in Paso Robles



TEMPLETON - The yearly pancake breakfast and Templeton 4th of July Parade is back with the theme "Independence Day, the Templeton Way". The Templeton Fire Department's pancake breakfast benefiting the town's Firefighters Association starts at 7 a.m. From there, visitors can watch the parade at 10 a.m. and enjoy more fun activities and vendors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Templeton Park. RELATED: Templeton celebrates Fourth of July with pancakes and a parade



ATASCADERO - The annual 4th of July Music Festival will be celebrated at Atascadero Lake Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Families can watch bands perform for free, shop around food and drink vendors, and enjoy the park's playground. More details can be found on the SLO CAL website.



CAMBRIA - The beachside town's annual Picnic in the Park at Shamel Park is returning this year. Although fireworks in the city are illegal, residents and visitors can still celebrate the holiday with games, face painting, contests, live music, and food from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. RELATED: 4th of July Picnic in the Park back on at Shamel Park in Cambria



CAYUCOS - The small, beachy town goes all out for Independence Day celebrations with a jam-packed schedule. Starting at 4 a.m., a sand sculpture contest will be held at the pier where anyone can enter or watch. The Cayucos 4th of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Ocean Ave. — but if the parade is not visitors' piece of cake, the Front Street Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food and shopping. Fireworks at the Cayucos pier start at 9 p.m. RELATED: 'You feel local': Residents and out-of-towners alike enjoy the Fourth in Cayucos



SAN LUIS OBISPO - The community's infamous baseball team, the San Luis Obispo Blues, will be celebrating the holiday a day early. Following a game against the Santa Barbara Foresters at 6 p.m., the Blues will host a fireworks show at Sinsheimner Park until 10 p.m. on July 3.



AVILA BEACH - Here, dogs can take part in the celebration, too. The Avila Beach 4th of July Doggie Parade hosted by the Avila Beach Civic Association starts at the Avila Beach Community Center at 11 a.m. Any dog and its owner can participate, as long as the dog is checked in at the Doggie Parade Table in front of the Avila Beach Civic Center. More information about the event can be found on the SLO CAL website.



PISMO BEACH - Celebrations start at 9 a.m. with vendors and music. A fireworks show will be held at the pier at 9 p.m. Visitors and residents can also enjoy Live on the Rocks, a summer outdoor concert series hosted by The Cliffs Hotel and Spa, from 1 to 5 p.m. Last year, about 100,000 people visited Pismo Beach for Independence Day— so getting to the beach early is recommended. RELATED: Pismo Beach locals anticipate Fourth of July celebrations (ksby.com)

The Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo (ECO SLO) is planning a 4th of July Cleanup event in some cities on Friday. More information on how to volunteer is on their website.

In Santa Barbara County:



SANTA MARIA - The "Red, White, & Zoom!" event held at the Elks baseball field will feature live music and a patriotic drone show at 9 p.m. Families can watch the event after participating in free recreational swimming from 3 to 7 p.m. More information can be found in the Santa Maria Summer Recreation Guide.



LOMPOC - The City of Lompoc's Family Fun Day at Ryon Park will feature a bicycle parade, face painting, live music, and food trucks. The event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. RELATED: Lompoc Family Fun Day to take place at Ryon Park on the 4th of July



SOLVANG - The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club is hosting its annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès. Here, families can enjoy games, food, and vendors starting at noon and an impressive fireworks show later in the evening. Visitors can visit the Solvang Chamber of Commerce website to find out more details and to purchase tickets.

GOLETA - The Goleta Valley Historical Society is celebrating its 50th annual "Old Fashioned 4th of July". From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music, tractor rides, vintage markets, and historical exhibits. Proceeds from some of the vendors will go toward the Goleta Valley Historical Society. More details can be found on the event's website.



SANTA BARBARA - The city's Fourth of July celebration this year is hosted by the Waterfront and Park and Recreation Departments. West Beach will hold the majority of festivities, with food vendors, day-long live music, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The event's details can be found on the City of Santa Barbara website.



MONTECITO - Enjoy a small-town celebration with the "Biggest Little Parade" and a grand picnic in the park. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. in Upper Manning Park and makes its way to Lower Manning Park by noon, where more food, music, and games will be set up for families. More information is on the Montecito Association's website.

City Councils and Fire Departments across both counties warn residents and visitors about the safety and legality of fireworks in each city.

In SLO County, Safe and Sane fireworks are only allowed on July 4 in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Morro Bay, San Miguel, and Templeton. Santa Barbara County allows Safe and Sane fireworks only in Guadalupe, Lompoc, and Santa Maria.