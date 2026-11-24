Flood advisories have been issued, closures are underway, and events are impacted as king tides roll into the California coast.

King tides are a natural part of the ocean's tidal cycle. However, the potential influence of El Niño could add pressure to California's coastline this winter, making it especially important for residents and visitors to monitor changing ocean conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, waves could reach up to 22 feet along parts of the Central Coast by midweek. Combined with king tides pushing water levels higher, low-lying coastal roads, parking lots, homes and businesses could be vulnerable to flooding and erosion.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services advises anyone heading out to watch the tides to keep a safe distance from the water.

Another round of exceptionally high king tides is expected along the Central Coast from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.

RELATED: Coastal Flood Warning for Wednesday and Thursday along the Central Coast

Coastal Flood Warning for Wednesday and Thursday along the Central Coast

Community resources:



See a list of places with sand available for sandbags at ReadySLO.org, linked here. Most places still require you to bring your own bags. You can see more Santa Barbara County sandbag resources here.

Sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySLO.org or ReadySBC.org.

Keep track of SLO County road closures/delays here, and see Santa Barbara Co. road closures here.

Check power outages: The PG&E outage map (SLO Co./Northern Santa Barbara County) is available here, and the SLO Cal Edison outage map (Southern Santa Barbara Co.) can be found here.

See the latest updates as high tides impact the region below:

Tuesday, Nov. 24:

Monday, Nov. 23:

🚨 VSFB BEACH CLOSURES IN EFFECT 🌊 All Vandenberg SFB beaches (Surf, Wall, Minuteman) are CLOSED immediately due to dangerous King Tides & 15-22ft surf. Peak danger: 7-10 AM, Nov 25 & 26. Stay out of the water & off beaches. Updates & alerts: https://t.co/HEPIOOhJph #Vandenberg https://t.co/4qe0Xffkby — Vandenberg Space Force Base (@SLDelta30) November 24, 2026

Pit beach parking lots near Morro Creek are now closed, and the main Morro Rock parking lot will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as extreme king tides are expected along the coast. The city hopes to reopen all of the lots Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood advisories for parts of Santa Barbara County. Residents and visitors should monitor local forecasts and tide charts and use caution near beaches and coastal areas.

The SLO Food Bank's event usually takes place Thanksgiving morning in Pismo Beach. However, high tides have prompted the nonprofit to make this year's fundraiser virtual. Read more here.

Sunday, Nov. 22