Proposed Morro Bay battery energy storage facility halted by Vistra

A proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) facility won’t be built in Morro Bay, at least not in the near future.

Vistra, the company behind the proposal, has decided not to advance its plans for the project.

A spokesperson for the California Energy Commission (CEC) confirmed the information to KSBY News on Wednesday, saying Vistra informed them it will not be seeking certification through the CEC’s Opt-In Certification program.

Last fall, the company paused its application through the City of Morro Bay in an effort to gain state approval first, taking advantage of Assembly Bill 205. Passed in 2022, the bill allows energy companies to bypass local jurisdictions, like city councils.

The proposed project called for a 600MW lithium-ion battery facility, which would be enough to power 450,000 homes in California’s power grid.

The 107-acre Vistra-owned property is located at the former power plant along the Embarcadero.

WATCH: Aerial view of the Morro Bay power plant stacks

Aerial view of the Morro Bay Power Plant stacks

KSBY has reached out to Vistra and the City of Morro Bay for comment and is waiting to hear back.