Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMorro Bay

Actions

Proposed Morro Bay battery energy storage facility halted by Vistra

morro bay stacks.jpg
KSBY
The Vistra Energy Battery Project would bring an energy storage facility to the now-defunct Morro Bay Power Plant along the Embarcadero. The Texas-based energy company says the batteries could store enough energy to power about 450,000 homes.
morro bay stacks.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) facility won’t be built in Morro Bay, at least not in the near future.

Vistra, the company behind the proposal, has decided not to advance its plans for the project.

A spokesperson for the California Energy Commission (CEC) confirmed the information to KSBY News on Wednesday, saying Vistra informed them it will not be seeking certification through the CEC’s Opt-In Certification program.

Last fall, the company paused its application through the City of Morro Bay in an effort to gain state approval first, taking advantage of Assembly Bill 205. Passed in 2022, the bill allows energy companies to bypass local jurisdictions, like city councils.

The proposed project called for a 600MW lithium-ion battery facility, which would be enough to power 450,000 homes in California’s power grid.

The 107-acre Vistra-owned property is located at the former power plant along the Embarcadero.

WATCH: Aerial view of the Morro Bay power plant stacks

Aerial view of the Morro Bay Power Plant stacks

KSBY has reached out to Vistra and the City of Morro Bay for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Related stories:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community