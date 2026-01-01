Year in review: Central Coast's top stories of 2025

As we prepare to usher in the new year, KSBY is looking back at some of the Central Coast's most defining moments of 2025.

From heartbreaking tragedy to unforgettable events, below is a list of the top six stories that community members searched for on KSBY's website over the past year.

1. Ashlee Buzzard accused of murdering her nine-year-old daughter

Perhaps the most shocking story of the year unfolded just before Christmas.

Ashlee Buzzard was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her nine-year-old daughter, Melodee.

Authorities say the young girl was shot multiple times during a road trip to Utah in October.

Melodee's body was found in early December, and her mother was arrested a few weeks later after DNA tests confirmed Melodee's identity.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown called the killing "ruthless" and "heartless."

The case stunned the Central Coast community and captured the attention of viewers nationwide.

SEE KSBY'S COVERAGE: Ashlee Buzzard pleads not guilty to murder of daughter; DA's office won't seek death penalty

2. Young boy killed by intoxicated driver in hit-and-run

The year began with tragedy on March 14, when 11-year-old José Gutiérrez was struck and killed while walking home from school in Atascadero.

The community rallied around the Gutiérrez family as they grieved the loss of a young life cut short.

Zachary Bernal pleaded guilty to hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in June.

SEE KSBY'S COVERAGE: Man gets 7-year sentence in connection with hit-and-run death of Atascadero boy

3. A summer of fires: The Madre Fire

Three separate fires all made the list of 2025's most viewed stories.

The Madre Fire came first. It erupted along Highway 166 in July, burning more than 80,000 acres before firefighters were able to fully contain it nearly a month later.

SEE KSBY'S COVERAGE: Madre Fire explodes to more than 35,000 acres; Hwy. 166 remains closed

KSBY Crews battle the Madre Fire as it burns through steep terrain

4. A summer of fires: The Gifford Fire

Just weeks later, on Aug. 1, the Gifford Fire sparked in the same area.

It tore through 132,000 acres and required nearly 5,000 firefighters to battle the blaze.

The Gifford Fire went down as California's largest wildfire of the year, according to Cal Fire's 2025 incident archive.

SEE KSBY'S COVERAGE: Day three: Crews continue to battle the Gifford Fire as evacuations grow

Los Padres National Forest The Gifford Fire turns Central Coast skies orange and hazy with heavy smoke

5. A summer of fires: Templeton Feed & Grain Fire

Fourth of July festivities brought more than just fireworks.

The iconic Templeton Feed & Grain mill was destroyed by a raging fire, leaving a hole in the community.

The 120-foot landmark, which many considered the heart of Templeton, burned for days with grain bins continuing to smolder long after the initial blaze.

The fire was ultimately blamed on fireworks being tossed on the building's roof by local teens.

SEE KSBY'S COVERAGE: Community turns out in force to support Templeton Feed and Grain after fire

KSBY / Izzy Romero Smoke billows from Templeton Feed & Grain ahead of the building's demolition

6. Foo Fighters play surprise concert in San Luis Obispo

Not all of 2025's top stories were tragic.

On Sept. 13, the Foo Fighters brought joy to San Luis Obispo with a surprise concert at the Fremont Theater.

Fans waited overnight in line, creating a sense of community and excitement.

SEE KSBY'S COVERAGE: Locals wait overnight for a chance at Foo Fighters tickets

With 2025 coming to a close, KSBY remains dedicated to covering the stories that impact the lives of community members on the Central Coast.