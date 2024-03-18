TLC and Shaggy to perform at the California Mid-State Fair

TLC and Shaggy are scheduled to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Fair officials say the concert is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 25, with DJ Flashback opening the show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $85 and will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22. Tickets can be purchased at MidStateFair.com.

Formed in 1990, TLC is known as the best-selling American girl group of all time with hip-hop hits that include "No Scrubs," "Creep," "Waterfalls," and "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg."

Shaggy is a Jamaican-born rapper and reggae musician best known for his songs "It Wasn't Me," "Boombastic," and "Oh Carolina."

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.