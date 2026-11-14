Person at San Luis Obispo preschool recovering from E. coli complication

San Luis Obispo County health officials said a person at a local preschool is recovering after developing a serious complication from an E. coli infection.

Officials with the Department of Health said the person contracted a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection through person-to-person transmission at a San Luis Obispo preschool.

The infected person did not visit Brookshire Farms, but officials believe “this case was thought to be exposed through secondary, person-to-person transmission from one of the five previously identified primary cases of E. coli O157 associated with Brookshire Farms.”

The person “developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious complication of STEC infection, and was hospitalized. The individual is now recovering at home.”

County Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin said, “Since the transmission is thought to have occurred at the school, families were notified, thorough cleaning protocols were initiated, and the affected classrooms will be closed on Monday. The preschool has been working collaboratively with Public Health.”

Earlier this week, health officials confirmed that one person infected in the late October outbreak died.

Brookshire Farms in San Luis Obispo temporarily closed after health officials found that those who became ill had visited the farm around the same time. Subsequent testing of water, food and other samples from the farm did not detect the E. coli strain linked to the illnesses, and officials could not determine the exact source of the outbreak.

As of Nov. 6, health officials said there was no longer an ongoing threat to public health.

E. coli symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea that may be bloody.