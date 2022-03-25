Los Tigres del Norte to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Los Tigres del Norte has been booked to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The concert is scheduled to take place starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $30 to $75 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1, at MidStateFair.com.

Los Tigres del Norte has been called one of the most popular and influential bands in Mexican popular music. Over the group's five decade career, they've had 24 #1 albums and more than 50 #1 singles on the "Hot Latin Songs Chart" and have won multiple Grammy awards.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.