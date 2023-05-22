Nelly set to perform this summer at the California Mid-State Fair

Hip-hop star Nelly is scheduled to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The Fair announced Monday that Nelly will be joined by special guest T.I. for a concert on Monday, July 24.

Tickets range in price from $30 to $110 and will go on sale this Friday, May 26, starting at 10 a.m. on the Mid-State Fair website.

Nelly entered the music spotlight in 2000 with his "Country Grammar" album, which featured the hits "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," and "E.I." He also won Grammy Awards for songs "Hot in Here" and "Dilemma," and has received multiple American Music Awards, a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award, Soul Train Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

T.I. has three Grammy Awards and is best known for the hits "Dead and Gone," "Live Your Life," and "Whatever You Like."

This will be the first appearance for both Nelly and T.I. at the Mid-State Fair.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.