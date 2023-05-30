Pitbull, Sammy Hagar to perform at California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the final two Chumash Grandstand Arena acts for this year’s fair.

Sammy Hagar will take the stage Friday, July 21, with Pitbull following on Wednesday, July 26.

This will mark Pitbull’s third performance at the California Mid-State Fair. The “I Know You Want Me” rapper/singer last appeared at the fair in 2018.

Hagar has been described as one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists over the last four decades with hits such as "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love."

Tickets for both concerts, which begin at 7:30 p.m., go on sale Friday, June 2, on the Mid-State Fair website, ranging in price from $35 to $125.

Opening acts for both artists have yet to be announced.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”