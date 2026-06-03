Key races take shape across the Central Coast, an early snapshot of election results

It's the morning after Election Day! As of 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, voters are beginning to get a clearer picture of several key races across California and the Central Coast. While some statewide contests still have ballots left to count, several local races have reached 100% reporting. Click this link to see live results as they keep rolling in.

Governor (58% reporting)



Steve Hilton (R): 28% (1,386,966 votes)

28% (1,386,966 votes) Xavier Becerra (D): 25% (1,267,070 votes)

25% (1,267,070 votes) Tom Steyer (D): 20% (979,007 votes)

20% (979,007 votes) Chad Bianco (R): 11% (566,679 votes)

Attorney General (57% reporting)



Rob Bonta (D, Incumbent): 52% (2,520,627 votes)

52% (2,520,627 votes) Michael Gates (R): 43% (2,052,225 votes)

43% (2,052,225 votes) Marjorie Mikels (G): 5% (232,826 votes)

U.S. House District 24 (54% reporting)



Salud Carbajal (D, Incumbent): 52% (58,307 votes)

52% (58,307 votes) Bob Smith (R): 39% (43,905 votes)

39% (43,905 votes) Sarah Bacon (D): 6% (6,826 votes)

U.S. House District 19 (54% reporting)



Jimmy Panetta (D, Incumbent): 58% (64,596 votes)

58% (64,596 votes) Peter Verbica (R): 23% (25,297 votes)

23% (25,297 votes) Sean Dougherty (D): 9% (10,165 votes)

State Assembly District 30 (53% reporting)



Dawn Addis (D, Incumbent): 53% (37,630 votes)

53% (37,630 votes) Shannon Kessler (R): 38% (26,953 votes)

38% (26,953 votes) Susannah Brown (D): 9% (6,251 votes)

State Assembly District 37 (100% reporting)



Gregg Hart (D, Incumbent): 60% (40,251 votes)

60% (40,251 votes) Sari Domingues (R): 40% (27,094 votes)

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge (100% reporting)



Thomas Reagan Adams Jr.: 51% (28,242 votes)

51% (28,242 votes) Luis Esparza: 49% (27,670 votes)

Santa Barbara County District 2 Supervisor (100% reporting)



Laura Capps: 76% (11,574 votes)

76% (11,574 votes) Elijah Mack: 24% (3,599 votes)

Santa Barbara County District 5 Supervisor (100% reporting)



Ricardo Valencia: 37% (1,696 votes)

37% (1,696 votes) Maribel Aguilera: 34% (1,542 votes)

34% (1,542 votes) Cory Bantilan: 30% (1,359 votes)

San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor (100% reporting)



Michael Erin Woody: 52% (3,333 votes)

52% (3,333 votes) Jim Dantona: 48% (3,093 votes)

San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor (100% reporting)



Jimmy Paulding: 52% (4,408 votes)

52% (4,408 votes) Adam Verdin: 48% (4,022 votes)

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder (100% reporting)



Elaina Cano: 61% (18,626 votes)

61% (18,626 votes) Vanessa Rozo: 27% (8,356 votes)

27% (8,356 votes) Gaea Powell: 11% (3,503 votes)

Measure B: Los Osos Park Parcel Tax (100% reporting)



No: 52% (1,197 votes)

52% (1,197 votes) Yes: 48% (1,097 votes)

48% (1,097 votes) Result: Measure failed.

Election officials continue processing and certifying ballots statewide. While several local races have reached full reporting, statewide contests may continue to shift as remaining ballots are counted in the coming days.

