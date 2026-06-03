Voters deciding future of former Los Osos school site through Measure B

This election, Los Osos voters are deciding the future of the former Sunnyside School site through Measure B.

As of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, the county was still counting votes for the measure. 52% of voters said no to the parcel tax. 48% of voters said yes.

Located off Los Osos Valley Road, the public school closed in 2002 due to declining enrollment. Over the years, the site has been leased to CAL FIRE and a Waldorf school.

Measure B is letting voters decide whether they want to fund a $15 monthly parcel tax that would be used to turn the space into a community park.

While the Sunnyside Park Citizens Coalition is in favor of keeping the 12-acre property open for public use, not everyone agrees. Los Osos developer Jeff Edwards would like to see the space turned into a downtown district.

If the measure passes, plans for a park would move forward with the Community Services District finalizing a purchase agreement with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, which owns the property. If the measure fails, the site would open up to private developers for purchase.