Country artist Miranda Lambert booked for 2024 Mid-State Fair

California Mid-State Fair
Miranda Lambert
Posted at 9:39 AM, Apr 08, 2024
Country music star Miranda Lambert will perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer, fair officials announced Monday.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $45 to $140 and go on sale this Friday, April 12, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at MidStateFair.com.

Lambert is a three-time Grammy award winner and was named Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year in 2022. She is best known for hits including "The House That Built Me," "Mama's Broken Heart," "Tin Man," and "White Liar."

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

