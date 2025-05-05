Watch Now
David Lee Roth to rock the California Mid-State Fair this summer

Rocker David Lee Roth has been added to the 2025 California Mid-State Fair's concert lineup.

Roth is scheduled to perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Tuesday, July 22.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $110 and will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 9. Tickets will be available for purchase on the fair's website via Ticketmaster.

As frontman for the legendary rock band Van Halen, Roth is known for singing hits such as "Jump," "Panama," "Hot for Teacher," and many more.

This year’s California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

