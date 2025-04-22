Juntos to perform at the California Mid-State Fair

Get your dancing shoes on!

The California Mid-State Fair announced that Juntos, the hugely popular combo of Mexican music stars Jorge Medina and Josi Cuén, has been confirmed to perform at the Paso Robles Event Center this summer.

The show will take place on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25, 2025, starting at 10 a.m. Ticket prices are $80, $100, $130 and $170.

Juntos fans can now use their Ticketmaster accounts to purchase tickets, or you can click on www.MidStateFair.com, hit “Buy Tickets,” and you will be directed to the purchasing page.

The California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27.