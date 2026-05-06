Save money on California Mid-State Fair tickets on '2Fer Tuesdays'

The California Mid-State Fair is bringing back its popular 2Fer Tuesday promotion. On Tuesdays during the month of May, buy one Season Admission Pass and get a second for free.

Season Admission Passes provide daily admission for all 12 days of the fair, July 15-26.

During the 2Fer Tuesday promotion, two adult season passes are $80, and two youth season passes — for kids ages 6-12 — are $40.

2Fer Tuesday passes can be purchased on Tuesdays in May between 4 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. at MidStateFair.com, or in person between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the California Mid-State Fair Box Office located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

Concerts in the Chumash Grandstand Arena, carnival rides, and certain other special events require separate tickets.

There are several other ways to save on your visit to the fair:

