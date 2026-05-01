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San Luis Obispo business owner died of natural causes, report states

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KSBY
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A cause of death has been determined for San Luis Obispo business owner Toney Breault. 

The County Coroner’s Office says the 54-year-old died of natural causes related to cirrhosis of the liver.

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Toney Breault

The report released Friday states police officers went to check on Breault the morning of Jan. 7 after some of his employees said they had not heard from him in a few days. 

Breault owned multiple Central Coast businesses, including F. McLintocks locations in Shell Beach and Downtown San Luis Obispo, and Buffalo Pub, which is also located downtown.

All three are now up for sale.

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