'It had great vibes.' Former F. McLintocks building in Pismo Beach heads to foreclosure auction

The former F. McLintocks restaurant in Pismo Beach is heading to a foreclosure auction next week, reigniting worries among longtime patrons about the fate of the landmark and the memorabilia left behind.

Inside the 1,400-square-foot restaurant, photos cover the walls and chairs remain stacked on tables. Not much has changed since the beloved eatery abruptly closed in October 2024.

“It had great vibes, especially back in the 80s when they used to pour the water,” said Avila Beach resident Cheryl Matter.

Former manager Matt Morris, who worked at McLintocks for 20 years, said he still drops by to “reminisce and think about the good times.”

He called the restaurant “a family” and added that he’ll miss the building no matter what ultimately happens to it.

The property will be offered at a foreclosure auction on Tuesday. Attorney Ty Green, involved in the foreclosure process, said the minimum bid will likely be about $2.6 million, roughly equal to the first deed of trust on the parcel.

Green explained that the auction is being held because loans on the property remain unpaid, and foreclosure is the lender’s route to recover funds.

Community members expressed two main concerns in interviews and in thousands of comments on earlier coverage: preserving the character of the building and recovering the personal items left on its walls.

“Our biggest concern, besides how sad the closure is, is we would love to have our pictures off the walls to put into our photo albums,” Matter said.

Green said the auction agreement will spell out what happens to items remaining inside the building, including photos, furniture and other memorabilia.

"I would like to see something else happen to it besides getting torn down and made into condos or apartments or whatever," Morris said.

According to the City of Pismo Beach, the parcel is zoned commercial retail. City officials say changing that zoning would be a lengthy process, making an immediate conversion to residential use unlikely without a formal rezoning effort.