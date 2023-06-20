Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Country Rodeo Finals set to take place on second-to-last night of CA Mid-State Fair

rodeo generic.JPG
KSBY stock image
rodeo generic.JPG
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 15:08:51-04

The Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals will return to the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The rodeo is scheduled to take place in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Events include match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more.

Tickets are on sale now at MidStateFair.com.

Pre-sale General Admission tickets are $15 for youth ages 6-12 and $20 for people ages 13-61. General Admission tickets increase to $30 for all ages on the day of the show. Reserved Seating is $30.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Related Articles

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg