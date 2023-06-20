Country Rodeo Finals set to take place on second-to-last night of CA Mid-State Fair

The Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals will return to the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The rodeo is scheduled to take place in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Events include match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more.

Tickets are on sale now at MidStateFair.com.

Pre-sale General Admission tickets are $15 for youth ages 6-12 and $20 for people ages 13-61. General Admission tickets increase to $30 for all ages on the day of the show. Reserved Seating is $30.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.