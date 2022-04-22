Journey returning to the California Mid-State Fair this summer

Classic rock band Journey has been booked to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

An opening act has not yet been announced.

Tickets range in price from $38 to $133 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, online only at MidStateFair.com.

Journey is known for its many hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Open Arms," and many more.

This will be the band's fourth time at the Mid-State Fair. Their last performance was in 2014.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.