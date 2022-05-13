Watch
Santana to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale May 20
Mid-State Fair
Carlos Santana
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 14:37:03-04

The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Carlos Santana will be making his first-ever appearance at the fair this year.

Set for Saturday, July 23, the singer and guitarist will take to the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 p.m. The fair has not yet announced his opening act.

Grammy-winning artist Santana has been performing for more than five decades and is well-known for his 1999 hit “Smooth.”

He’s also #15 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Santana’s most recent album was released in 2021.

Tickets for the concert range in price from $40 to $175 and go on sale Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

The Mid-State Fair starts July 20 and runs through July 31.

