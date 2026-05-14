California Mid-State Fair opens applications for Friends of the Fair volunteer program

The California Mid-State Fair is seeking applicants for its 2026 Friends of the Fair volunteer program as the fair approaches in July.

Community members ages 5–95 are invited to help bring this summer’s celebration to life and volunteer in different areas before, during, and after the event.

The fair is offering a 2026 season pass to all volunteers who complete at least 10 hours of service, including one pre-fair or workday shift and one shift during the fair. Daytime, evening, weekday, and weekend shifts are available.

Friends of the Fair volunteers may work in a variety of areas, including information booths, arts and crafts areas, floriculture, livestock, visual arts, industrial education, and more. Additionally, participants may help welcome guests, assist in exhibit buildings, decorate spaces, and take part in other behind-the-scenes activities.

“Friends of the Fair started as a way for our family to earn season passes and volunteer together, but it quickly became something we now define our summers by,” said Luanne Kneeskern, 2025 Friends of the Fair Volunteer of the Year. “What keeps us coming back year after year is the sense of community, the memories we make, and the opportunity to serve fairgoers alongside incredible volunteers.”