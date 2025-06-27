Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
California Mid-State Fair announces new grandstand arena concert

The California Mid-State Fair has announced a new concert for this summer’s grandstand stage lineup.

Viva La Quebradita celebrates the classic Mexican quebradita music and dance movement with three acts taking the stage – El Mexicano, Arkangel R-15, and Ezequiel Peña Jr. y Su Vallarta.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, July 20. It replaces the Juntos show that was originally scheduled for that date.

Tickets are $40-$50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 30, at MidStateFair.com via Ticketmaster.

The California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

