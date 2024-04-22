Watch Now
Mid-State Fair adds comedian to grandstand lineup

Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 22, 2024
Comedian Nate Bargatze will perform in the grandstand arena during the California Mid-State Fair this summer, fair officials announced Monday.

Bargatze is scheduled to take the stage on Thursday, July 18, with an opening act yet to be announced.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $110 and will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26. Tickets will be available on the fair's website.

Bargatze has been called "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up" by The Atlantic Magazine. In addition to four standup specials - "The Stand-Ups," "The Tennessee Kid," "Greatest Average American," and "Hello World" - he hosts a weekly podcast called "Noteland."

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

