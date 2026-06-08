Phil Wickham to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Christian singer Phil Wickham has been booked to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Wickham's concert is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets for the concert range in price from $45 to $105 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, June 12, at MidStateFair.com.

Wickham is a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning musician. He won nine Dove Awards in 2024 for his album, "I Believe." His album, "Song of the Saints," released in 2025, includes the top single, "What an Awesome God."

Christian artist Bodie, best known for his appearance on "The Voice," will open the show.

The California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

With the announcement of Wickham's concert, the entertainment lineup for all 12 nights of the fair is now set:

