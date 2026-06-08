Phil Wickham to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Christian singer Phil Wickham has been booked to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.
Wickham's concert is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.
Tickets for the concert range in price from $45 to $105 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, June 12, at MidStateFair.com.
Wickham is a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning musician. He won nine Dove Awards in 2024 for his album, "I Believe." His album, "Song of the Saints," released in 2025, includes the top single, "What an Awesome God."
Christian artist Bodie, best known for his appearance on "The Voice," will open the show.
The California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
With the announcement of Wickham's concert, the entertainment lineup for all 12 nights of the fair is now set:
- July 14 (pre-fair concert) - Chris Stapleton w/Molly Tuttle (sold out)
- July 15 - Old Dominion w/Dasha and Annie Bosko
- July 16 - Ice Cube w/Warren G
- July 17 - Lainey Wilson w/Colton Dawson (sold out)
- July 18 - Eric Church w/ERNEST
- July 19 - Phil Wickham w/bodie
- July 20 - MEGADETH
- July 21 - Howard Jones: Things Can Only Get Better Tour
- July 22 - Willie Nelson & Family w/Ian Munsick
- July 23 - Treaty Oak Revival w/William Clark Greene
- July 24 - An Evening of Music and Wine with Three Dog Night
- July 25 - Country Rodeo Finals
- July 26 - Tractor Pull