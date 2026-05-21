Tickets for Ice Cube, Willie Nelson concerts at Mid-State Fair go on sale Friday

The California Mid-State Fair announced two more concerts this week.

Ice Cube with special guest Warren G will perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Thursday, July 16.

Ice Cube is a star in the worlds of both music and film, starring in movies such as "Friday," "Barbershop," "Are We There Yet?" and more. He's sold tens of millions of albums with hits like "Pushin' Weight," "Check Yo Self," and "We Be Clubbin'."

Warren G is best known for hits such as "Regulate," "This DJ," and "Ain't No Fun."

Willie Nelson & Family will also take the Chumash Grandstand stage on Wednesday, July 22.

Author, actor, and activist Willie Nelson has a seven-decade career and “remains one of the most influential and enduring voices in American music,” the fair stated in a press release.

Tickets for both concerts range in price from $50 to $100 and go on sale this Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at MidStateFair.com.

Fair admission is not included in the concert ticket price.

With the theme Back to the '80s, the Mid-State Fair runs July 15 through 26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.