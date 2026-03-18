F. McLintocks in Pismo Beach heading to foreclosure auction next week

The longtime F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining House location in Pismo Beach is heading to foreclosure auction next week.

The popular steakhouse, which opened in 1973, is scheduled to go to auction on March 24.

The business had already been struggling before the auction was announced. Both the Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande locations closed in 2024.

Owner Toney Breault died in January at the age of 54. Following his death, other businesses he owned, including the downtown San Luis Obispo F. McLintocks location and Frank's Famous Hot Dogs, have remained closed.