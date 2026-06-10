Discounted California Mid-State Fair tickets, carnival wristbands now on sale

Discounted daily admission tickets to the California Mid-State Fair are now available for purchase at Farm Supply stores in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria.

Tickets are available for the following discounted prices:



Adults (ages 13–61): $11.50

Seniors (ages 62 and older): $10.50

Youth (ages 6–12): $9.50

At the gate, tickets for adults are $15, seniors $12, and youth $10. Children ages 5 and under get in for free.

The discounted admission tickets will be available through July 14.

You can also now purchase discounted California Mid-State Fair 1-Day Unlimited Ride Wristbands at the Paso Robles Visitor Center.

The wristbands are $35 each; normally $55. They are valid for one day of unlimited carnival rides.

A limited number of wristband redemption cards are available at the Visitor Center, located at 1314 Spring Street, now through July 3.

Each redemption card is valid for one wristband and can be redeemed at a Mid-State Fair ticketing booth.

Multiple local non-profit organizations are also selling discounted ride wristbands. Click here for a full list.

The 2026 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.