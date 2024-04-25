Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Latin artist Carin León to perform on the Mid-State Fair's grandstand stage

Carin Leon.png
California Mid-State Fair
Carin León
Carin Leon.png
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 16:12:18-04

Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León will perform this summer at the California Mid-State Fair, fair officials announced Thursday.

León's concert is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 22 in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. An opening act is yet to be announced.

Tickets range in price from $65 to $180 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3. Tickets can be purchased on the fair's website.

León has received two Latin Grammys, an ASCAP award, and multiple Premio Lo Nuestro awards. He recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

More Fair Coverage

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community