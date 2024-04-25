Latin artist Carin León to perform on the Mid-State Fair's grandstand stage

Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León will perform this summer at the California Mid-State Fair, fair officials announced Thursday.

León's concert is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 22 in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. An opening act is yet to be announced.

Tickets range in price from $65 to $180 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3. Tickets can be purchased on the fair's website.

León has received two Latin Grammys, an ASCAP award, and multiple Premio Lo Nuestro awards. He recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.