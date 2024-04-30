Mission Square Stage line-up for California Mid-State Fair officially announced

The California Mid-State Fair has officially announced the performers for its Mission Square Stage. Presented by The Tire Store, all shows start at 7 p.m. every night and are free with the purchase of admission.

Jul. 17, 2024 - The Moonstone Band - The Moonstone Band consists of local musicians in the classic rock and roll genre. They bring a unique blend of music, ranging from Fleetwood Mac to Pink Floyd to Sheryl Crow.

Jul. 18, 2024 - Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band - these icons of the California central coast are marking 48 years of playing and providing entertainment.

Jul. 19, 2024 - IMVA - This group blends diverse backgrounds and musical influences to redefine R&B and soul. Their arrangements are sure to give audiences an unforgettable experience.

Jul. 20, 2024 - Sweet T's One-Man-Caravan - Terry Lawless is set to deliver a captivating solo act that combines his versatile vocals and mastery of instruments, like the keyboard, saxophone and accordion.

Jul. 21, 2024 - RIFF TIDE - Bringing surf, rock, funk and more, Steven J. Eddy, Mikie Antonette, Debi Red and Steve Conrad will make audiences want to dance.

Jul. 22, 2024 - John Pemberton - Debuting at the age of 5, renowned country music artist will perform his hits, already popular on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Jul. 23, 2024 - Bad Obsession - With an amazing mix of classic rock, country and dance, the group has been performing on the Central Coast for years.

Jul. 24, 2024 - WhoseHouseIsThis? - Bringing some indie rock to the fair, the band is local to Lompoc, California. From writing to recording, they take charge of creating their music for a special sound.

Jul. 25, 2024 - Cloudship - Based in central California, the band takes from genres like alt-rock, psychedelic and blues to make a genre of their own.

Jul. 26, 2024 - Unfinished Business - Reminiscent of the 1960s, Ed Miller, Stan Harrison, Mike Dias and Bill Wolf are ready to play music anyone will love.

Jul. 27, 2024 - Neighborhood Katz - Passionate about all kinds music, the band and their music will resonate with musical nerds and lifelong professionals, regardless of genre.

Jul. 28, 2024 - Critical Mass - Featuring music spanning across decades, the group's rich harmonies and layered instrumentals are impressive.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 17 to July 28, with the theme "Wide Open Spaces". Make sure to connect on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for updates.