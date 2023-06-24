Discounted Mid-State Fair tickets now available at Farm Supply

Discounted daily admission tickets for the California Mid-State Fair are now on sale at Farmy Supply Company stores.

Regular daily admission prices range from $9 for kids to $15 for adults.

The pre-sale tickets available now at Farm Supply cost:



Adult (ages 13-61) - $11.50

Senior (ages 62+) - $10.50

Youth (ages 6-12) - $8.50

Children ages 5 and under are admitted to the fair for free.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Tickets for carnival rides, concerts and other special events during the fair can be purchased at MidStateFair.com.